Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 4:17 pm

Sylvester Stallone Responds to 16-Year-Old's Sexual Assault Allegation

Sylvester Stallone Responds to 16-Year-Old's Sexual Assault Allegation

Sylvester Stallone is shooting down an accusation made in a police report filed in 1986 that came to light on Thursday (November 16).

The alleged victim claimed the 71-year-old actor, then 40-years-old, forced her to have sex with him and his bodyguard in a Las Vegas hotel room when she was 16-years-old, and then threatened violence if she told anyone.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter,” his spokesperson Michelle Bega told TMZ. “It never happened,” she added.

The girl reportedly did not want to press charges because she was scared and humiliated, and signed a “no prosecution” form. The Las Vegas Police Department told TMZ they couldn’t go forward with the case because of the victim’s refusal to cooperate and move forward with charges.

For the full police report, head to DailyMail.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Sylvester Stallone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr
  • DEADP00L

    “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story.” Because you say so? Because predators are always honest….

    “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. ” Umm why would anyone inform anyone? Its Hollywood.

    “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter…” Because sexual predators are always given the heads up by the law?! And their victims aren’t vulnerable to massive teams of lawyers that said predators can hire to keep them silent or destroyed?

    This has actually convinced me there is more to this. Fking Hollywood is just rampant isn’t it? Its good that people are taking this on. Good people are finally doing something.