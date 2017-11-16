Sylvester Stallone Responds to 16-Year-Old's Sexual Assault Allegation

Sylvester Stallone is shooting down an accusation made in a police report filed in 1986 that came to light on Thursday (November 16).

The alleged victim claimed the 71-year-old actor, then 40-years-old, forced her to have sex with him and his bodyguard in a Las Vegas hotel room when she was 16-years-old, and then threatened violence if she told anyone.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter,” his spokesperson Michelle Bega told TMZ. “It never happened,” she added.

The girl reportedly did not want to press charges because she was scared and humiliated, and signed a “no prosecution” form. The Las Vegas Police Department told TMZ they couldn’t go forward with the case because of the victim’s refusal to cooperate and move forward with charges.

