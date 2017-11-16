Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2017 at 4:38 pm

Tyler Hoechlin & Julianne Hough Flaunt Cute PDA at the Beach for 'Bigger' Scene

Tyler Hoechlin & Julianne Hough Flaunt Cute PDA at the Beach for 'Bigger' Scene

Tyler Hoechlin and Julianne Hough are playing a married couple in the upcoming movie Bigger and they flaunted some cute PDA at the beach for a scene this week!

The actors showed off their hot bodies in retro swimsuits at the beach on Monday (November 13) in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Tyler and Julianne were seen frolicking in the water and keeping warm in between takes with sweatpants and overcoats. They are playing are playing Joe and Betty Weider, who helped start a fitness movement and launched Shape magazine many years ago.

Make sure to see the other photos taken that day, in which Tyler wore a super tiny swimsuit!

30+ pictures inside of Tyler Hoechlin and Julianne Hough on set…

Photos: Backgrid
