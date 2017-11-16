Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2017 at 12:50 pm

'Veep' Final Season Postponed as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Undergoes Cancer Treatment

'Veep' Final Season Postponed as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Undergoes Cancer Treatment

Veep‘s final season has been postponed until Julia Louis-Dreyfus has completed treatments for breast cancer.

Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she’s in treatment. But the expectation is that we will shoot again,” the show’s executive producer Frank Rich said on SiriusXM’s Press Pool. “We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready.”

Julia revealed her diagnosis back in September. This upcoming season of Veep is slated to be the final season of the show.

We’re wishing Julia all the best as she undergoes treatment.
Photos: Getty
