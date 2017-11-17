Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 9:57 am

'A Wrinkle In Time' Unveils Official Film Poster!

Ava DuVernay‘s upcoming film A Wrinkle In Time just got some amazing artwork!

The official poster for the epic adventure, which is based on Madeleine L’Engle‘s classic novel, was released on Friday (November 17).

The movie co-stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa and Storm Reid, along with Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.

The film will be released on March 9, 2018.

Make sure to tune into the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday (November 19) to watch a new trailer!

Check out the poster for A Wrinkle In Time below.
