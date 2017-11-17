'A Wrinkle In Time' Unveils Official Film Poster!

Ava DuVernay‘s upcoming film A Wrinkle In Time just got some amazing artwork!

The official poster for the epic adventure, which is based on Madeleine L’Engle‘s classic novel, was released on Friday (November 17).

The movie co-stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa and Storm Reid, along with Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.

The film will be released on March 9, 2018.

Make sure to tune into the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday (November 19) to watch a new trailer!

Check out the poster for A Wrinkle In Time below.