Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 11:41 pm

Amber Tamblyn Teams Up With 'My Sister' For T-Shirt Collection!

Amber Tamblyn just launched her own line of empowering tees and recruited her famous friends to star in the campaign!

The 34-year-old actress collaborated with My Sister for the #ChoirUp collection, which will give a portion of its proceeds to help survivors of sex trafficking.

The campaign stars Amy Poehler, America Ferrera and Kristen Schaal, all wearing Amber‘s super cute tees and hoodies.

“Collaborating on this collection with MySister.org has been such a joy and inspiration. We live in an era where words have extreme power and lead directly to actions, often times violent or harmful actions against the bodies that identify themselves as women. A shirt collection can’t stop that from happening but it can empower those that it has happened to,” Amber said in a statement.

Amber‘s collection can be found at MySister.org.

