Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Couple Up During Italian Vacation

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 10:42 pm

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett are enjoying their Italian getaway!

The 40-year-old actress and her 47-year-old cinematographer boyfriend were spotted walking arm-in-arm while exploring on Friday afternoon (November 17) in Venice, Italy.

The couple checked out the sites and even stopped to watch a street performer.

Earlier in the week, Anna and Michael were seen on a boat ride together and taking in more of the sights.

Anna and Michael met on the set of their movie Overboard, where she is starring and he is the cinematographer. They’ve been linked together since September.

Anna and ex Chris Pratt announced their split over the summer.
