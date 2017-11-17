Ashley Judd Gets Back to Work on 'A Dog's Way Home' Following Harvey Weinstein Accusations

Top Stories
Ashley Judd is officially back to work on her new movie A Dog’s Way Home after she and other women spoke out to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment last month.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted filming new scenes for the drama – set for a 2018 release date – on Friday (November 17) in Vancouver, Canada.

She was joined by her co-stars Alexandra Shipp and Jonah Hauer-King.

Ashley sported a brown trench coat and looked pleased to be back on set with the cast and crew.

Ashley was instrumental in leading more than 60 other women to break their silence about Harvey‘s actions.

ICYMI, see what she most recently had to say about sexual abuse in the wake of the former film executive’s scandal.
