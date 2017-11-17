Ben Affleck & Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Look Smitten in NYC

Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus looked so in love while out and about in the Big Apple!

The 45-year-old Justice League actor and the 37-year-old SNL producer were all smiles as they gazed into each other’s eyes while stepping out on Thursday (November 16) in New York City.

Ben wore a long blue coat, purple scarf, blue jeans, and lighter blue sneakers, while Lindsay opted for a striped shirt, black coat, black skinnies, and green scarf.

The next day, the two were spotted holding hands while entering an office building. This time, Ben rocked a blue blazer, tie, and dress shoes, and Lindsay wore an SNL 40th anniversary bomber jacket with polka-dot pants.

ICYMI, see how Ben responded to Stephen Colbert‘s questions about accusations against him and hear what he had to say about male privilege.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
