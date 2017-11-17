Ben Affleck Responds to Colbert's Questions About Accusations Against Him, Talks Male Privilege

Ben Affleck is speaking out about sexual harassment in Hollywood and what men like himself can do to help make the situation better.

The 45-year-old actor responded to Stephen Colbert‘s questions on The Late Show on Thursday night (November 16) in New York City.

Ben was asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which he called “hideous,” and then he was asked about the allegations made about him.

“What I was accused of by a woman [Hilarie Burton] was of touching her breast while giving her a hug. I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologized for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up,” Ben said. “It’s just the kind of thing we have to as men, as we become more aware of this, be more mindful of our behavior and hold ourselves accountable and say, ‘If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change. I want to be part of the solution.’ And to not shy away from these awkward or strange encounters we might have have had.”

Ben then brought up an interview he just did in which he felt uncomfortable and laughed awkwardly.

“I think the most important thing to do is to support the voices coming forward, believe them, and create a business where more women are empowered and in place so less of this happens. And so that there is a way of reporting this stuff so that people can feel safe doing it,” Ben added.

Ben also addressed the issue of male privilege.

Click inside for the rest of what Ben Affleck had to say…

“I thought I had a sense of the scope of the problem and I thought I understood it and the truth is I really didn’t,” Ben said. “I didn’t understand what it’s like to be groped, to be harassed, to be interrupted, talked over, paid less, you know, pushed around, belittled: all the things that women deal with, for me as a man, I have the privilege of not having to deal with. Part of this for me has been listening to people I really care about and love as they tell me stories of stuff that has happened to them, this is men and women, and recognizing it’s a real thing. I’m not spokesman, I’m not a superhero, I can’t change it by myself. I can just be accountable for myself and my actions.”