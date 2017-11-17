Beyonce & Kim Kardashian Met Up at Serena Williams' Wedding for First Time Since Family Fallout

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce came face-to-face with each other at mutual friend Serena Williams‘ wedding for the first time since their husbands Kanye West and Jay Z got involved in feud.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 36-year-old “Formation” singer were spotted standing close together at the tennis player’s wedding to Alexis Ohanian at the Contemporary Arts Center on Thursday (November 16) in New Orleans, E! News reports.

Sources told the outlet that the two ordered champagne at the VIP bar together to celebrate the newlyweds.

Kim showed off her figure in a long black dress, styling her hair into a low ponytail, while Beyonce wore a long-sleeve green gown with a plunging neckline, sporting a high ponytail.

Kanye and Jay reportedly did not join their wives for the star-studded event.

ICYMI, check out more details and wedding guest photos from Serena and Alexis‘ wedding!