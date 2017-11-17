Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 4:42 pm

Beyonce & Kim Kardashian Met Up at Serena Williams' Wedding for First Time Since Family Fallout

Beyonce & Kim Kardashian Met Up at Serena Williams' Wedding for First Time Since Family Fallout

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce came face-to-face with each other at mutual friend Serena Williams‘ wedding for the first time since their husbands Kanye West and Jay Z got involved in feud.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 36-year-old “Formation” singer were spotted standing close together at the tennis player’s wedding to Alexis Ohanian at the Contemporary Arts Center on Thursday (November 16) in New Orleans, E! News reports.

Sources told the outlet that the two ordered champagne at the VIP bar together to celebrate the newlyweds.

Kim showed off her figure in a long black dress, styling her hair into a low ponytail, while Beyonce wore a long-sleeve green gown with a plunging neckline, sporting a high ponytail.

Kanye and Jay reportedly did not join their wives for the star-studded event.

ICYMI, check out more details and wedding guest photos from Serena and Alexis‘ wedding!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr