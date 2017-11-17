Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 3:56 pm

Blake Shelton Plays 'Kinky Or Drinky' With Ellen DeGeneres!

Blake Shelton Plays 'Kinky Or Drinky' With Ellen DeGeneres!

Blake Shelton played a strange game with Ellen DeGeneres!

The 41-year-old country star, who was just recently declared Sexiest Man Alive by People, played “Kinky or Drinky” with the daytime TV host as part of Ellen’s Show Me More Show on Thursday (November 16).

During the game, Ellen asked Blake about several topics, from overalls to tractors to potato salad: if he decided it’s “kinky,” he likes it, and if it’s “drinky,” that means it’s a turn-off – and he’s forced to drink.

Watch them play the game below!
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
