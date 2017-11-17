Carmen Ejogo Set to Star in 'True Detective' Opposite Mahershala Ali

Carmen Ejogo has just joined the cast of the third season of True Detective on HBO!

The 44-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming season of the anthology drama opposite Mahershala Ali.

Season three is said to focus on “the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Carmen is set to portray a schoolteacher from Arkansas who has a connection to two missing children in 1980.

Mahershala will play a state police detective.