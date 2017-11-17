Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Carmen Ejogo Set to Star in 'True Detective' Opposite Mahershala Ali

Carmen Ejogo Set to Star in 'True Detective' Opposite Mahershala Ali

Carmen Ejogo has just joined the cast of the third season of True Detective on HBO!

The 44-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming season of the anthology drama opposite Mahershala Ali.

Season three is said to focus on “the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Carmen is set to portray a schoolteacher from Arkansas who has a connection to two missing children in 1980.

Mahershala will play a state police detective.

