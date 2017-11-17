Chelsea Lankes: 'Matches' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now (Exclusive Premiere)

Chelsea Lankes is back with a brand new single called “Matches,” which is premiering exclusively on JustJared.com!

The rising singer-songwriter has returned on Friday (November 17) after a year-long hiatus since the release of her 2016 self-titled EP.

Inspired by a split with an unfaithful ex, the moody track reflects on the betrayal as she angrily assesses the damage.

“This song is a very pointed song directed at someone that deeply hurt me but I wasn’t able to really articulate any of those feelings until months after healing from heartbreak,” she explains.

“It’s about someone’s self-sabotage that led to infidelity and the inability to see how their selfishness was the root cause of the way things ended. No one can see themselves objectively but especially in situations when you’re the bad guy, you victimize and you tell yourself reasons why you did what you did so you can use excuses to water down the truth to make yourself seem like less of a monster. But in the end, lying to yourself makes no difference when the damage has been done.”

Listen to "Matches" below!

“Matches”

Verse 1:

How did I lose all my

Remnants of self-control?

You made me somebody

That I don’t even know

I’m chasing your shadows

And I know that you’re up to no good

I’m too close to fire

You’re telling me it’s hell but you can only blame yourself

Chorus:

You’re staring at the ashes

Holding on to matches

Wondering if you burned it down

Lookin at the damage

Lying bout what happened

Boy you better shut your mouth

Because I’m done with all your shit

Do you even know what love is?

Fumbling over your mess

Watching smoke come from your lips

You’re staring at the ashes

Holding on to matches

You know what happened

Verse 2:

The truth is you’re wounded

And I know your reasons why

You’re jaded and I hated

The madness in your mind

Your selfish destruction

Was a silent alarm in my head

You started a fire

You’re tellin me it’s hell but you can only blame yourself

Chorus

Bridge

Chorus