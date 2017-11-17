Chelsea Lankes: 'Matches' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now (Exclusive Premiere)
Chelsea Lankes is back with a brand new single called “Matches,” which is premiering exclusively on JustJared.com!
The rising singer-songwriter has returned on Friday (November 17) after a year-long hiatus since the release of her 2016 self-titled EP.
Inspired by a split with an unfaithful ex, the moody track reflects on the betrayal as she angrily assesses the damage.
“This song is a very pointed song directed at someone that deeply hurt me but I wasn’t able to really articulate any of those feelings until months after healing from heartbreak,” she explains.
“It’s about someone’s self-sabotage that led to infidelity and the inability to see how their selfishness was the root cause of the way things ended. No one can see themselves objectively but especially in situations when you’re the bad guy, you victimize and you tell yourself reasons why you did what you did so you can use excuses to water down the truth to make yourself seem like less of a monster. But in the end, lying to yourself makes no difference when the damage has been done.”
Listen to “Matches” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
“Matches”
Verse 1:
How did I lose all my
Remnants of self-control?
You made me somebody
That I don’t even know
I’m chasing your shadows
And I know that you’re up to no good
I’m too close to fire
You’re telling me it’s hell but you can only blame yourself
Chorus:
You’re staring at the ashes
Holding on to matches
Wondering if you burned it down
Lookin at the damage
Lying bout what happened
Boy you better shut your mouth
Because I’m done with all your shit
Do you even know what love is?
Fumbling over your mess
Watching smoke come from your lips
You’re staring at the ashes
Holding on to matches
You know what happened
Verse 2:
The truth is you’re wounded
And I know your reasons why
You’re jaded and I hated
The madness in your mind
Your selfish destruction
Was a silent alarm in my head
You started a fire
You’re tellin me it’s hell but you can only blame yourself
Chorus
Bridge
Chorus