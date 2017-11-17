Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

David Otunga's Rep Responds to Jennifer Hudson's Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson‘s ex-fiance David Otunga has responded to the protective order she was granted against him.

Otunga‘s lawyer says that he and Hudson have been in a custody battle over their eight-year-old son David Jr. and that Jennifer took out the protective order after she believed her ex would be granted primary custody.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now,” his lawyer told TMZ. “However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son,” the statement added.
