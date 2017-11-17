Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, & Charlie Walk Will Judge Fox's 'The Four'

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor have officially been confirmed as the judges on Fox’s new reality singing competition show The Four: Battle for Stardom!

The rapper, record producer, and “NO” singer will also be joined by music executive Charlie Walk.

“This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format,” Diddy said in a statement. “We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again. This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival. Do you want to win? Do you want to be great? We’re giving fans a genuine look at what it takes to make it to the top and stay there – surrounding these up-and-coming artists with the best, turning them into the next generation of stars.”

“I know firsthand what it’s like to be thrown into the music industry head first, as an artist and a songwriter,” Meghan added. “I also know what it takes to hang on for the ride. I’m so humbled to help discover new talent with this amazing panel of experts.”

Meghan will tour with the winner and help launch the singer’s career, TMZ reports. Republic Records, through Universal Music Group, will also release music from the show’s participants and winner.

Don’t miss The Four when it premieres on January 4!