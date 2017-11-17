Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:08 am

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw: 'Rest of Our Life' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw: 'Rest of Our Life' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s first collaborative album The Rest of Our Life has been released and you can listen to it here!

The longtime married couple has toured together in the past, but they have never recorded a full album together until now.

This is Faith‘s first release of original music in over twelve years.

Tim and Faith performed some of the songs on their Soul2Soul Tour this year and the tour will continue next summer.

Go download the album now on iTunes and listen below via Spotify.
