Fri, 17 November 2017 at 1:28 am

Frankie Drops New Song 'Coping' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Frankie Drops New Song 'Coping' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Up-and-coming singer Frankie has dropped another new bop – listen to her song “Coping” right now!

The 25-year-old singer, whose birthday is next week on Thanksgiving day, is releasing new music for fans as we head into 2018. She recently put out her song “Paper Doll.”

Frankie has toured with Troye Sivan and Daya and her first single “New Obsession” was once featured on Taylor Swift‘s list of “New Songs That Will Make Your Life More Awesome.”

Download “Coping” now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the new song…

Read the lyrics below!
Posted to: First Listen, Frankie, Lyrics, Music

