Get to Know Parson James with New Single 'Only You' & These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Parson James has just released his brand new single “Only You” so we recently caught up with the talented rising star to learn more about him!
The 23-year-old singer-songwriter, whose best known for his breakout Temple EP and Kygo collaboration “Stole The Show,” shared 10 Fun Facts that you probably don’t know about him. Check them out:
- 1. One of the first times I ever discovered I wanted to be a singer was after watching the film Selena. At that age, 5 or so, I thought films were real and everything happening was actually happening in the moment. I refused to let my mom take the film back because I became deeply obsessed with Selena. Some of the first songs I sang out loud were in Spanish. I’m not Spanish nor do I speak it well but I know every Selena lyric by heart.
- 2. I am the biggest hypochondriac. The amount of self diagnosing I’ve done in life is so dramatic.
- 3. There is not a day that I will ever turn down buffalo wings. Ever.
- 4. I once sang backup for a band called Quadron on David Letterman. The lead singer had us wearing tee shirts with a picture of her in the outfit she was wearing the night of the performance. I truly thought I had made it.
- 5. I was an only child my whole life, until 3 years ago. Now I have a little sister 23 years younger than me and she’s literally everything.
Parson‘s new single “Only You” is also available on Spotify and iTunes now!
Parson James – Only You (Lyric Video)
- 6. I share the same birthday as Prince. This past year my friend Nicole threw me a birthday party and we made it a joint party to honor him. We baked a separate purple cake and had purple cocktails.
- 7. I have an obsession with memorizing female rap songs.
- 8. My first concert was Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child was the OPENER.
- 9. My left arm is the only place I have tattoos. The entire arm is dedicated to women who inspire me and will eventually be a sleeve. So far I have Selena, Amy Winehouse and my mom. More to come.
- 10. Parson is actually my last name.