Greta Gerwig Tells Stephen Colbert That The 'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff Didn't Happen Because Of Her

Greta Gerwig made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (November 16) and revealed the real reason why How I Met Your Mother‘s anticipated spinoff series How I Met Your Dad didn’t happen.

“They were gonna make another one called How I Met Your Dad starring me,” the 34-year-old actress recalled. “We shot the pilot and it was so much fun, I loved working on it. They take the pilot to Las Vegas and test it and the audience is given nobs, you turn the nob to the right if they like it and to the left if they don’t.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Greta Gerwig

“Apparently they turned the nob to the left every time I came on so they didn’t like it at all,” Greta revealed with a laugh.

Greta also talked about her directorial debut Lady Bird, which is getting high praise from critics – Watch the full interview below!



Greta Gerwig On ‘Lady Bird,’ Her Directorial Debut