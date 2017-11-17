Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 11:06 am

Greta Gerwig Tells Stephen Colbert That The 'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff Didn't Happen Because Of Her

Greta Gerwig Tells Stephen Colbert That The 'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff Didn't Happen Because Of Her

Greta Gerwig made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (November 16) and revealed the real reason why How I Met Your Mother‘s anticipated spinoff series How I Met Your Dad didn’t happen.

“They were gonna make another one called How I Met Your Dad starring me,” the 34-year-old actress recalled. “We shot the pilot and it was so much fun, I loved working on it. They take the pilot to Las Vegas and test it and the audience is given nobs, you turn the nob to the right if they like it and to the left if they don’t.”

“Apparently they turned the nob to the left every time I came on so they didn’t like it at all,” Greta revealed with a laugh.

Greta also talked about her directorial debut Lady Bird, which is getting high praise from critics – Watch the full interview below!


Greta Gerwig On ‘Lady Bird,’ Her Directorial Debut
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS, PacificCoastNews
