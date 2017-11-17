Hailee Steinfeld Lets Go of Model Dom Fenison in 'Let Me Go' Music Video - Watch Now!

Hailee Steinfeld has dropped the music video for her song “Let Me Go” featuring Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, and watt.

The video follows a romance between Hailee and model Dom Fenison and how she ultimately asks him to let her go so he can find someone who loves him.

Hailee and her collaborators will be performing the song for the very first time at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night on ABC.

“The #LetMeGoMusicVideo is all yours now, I hope you love it,” Hailee wrote on her social pages.