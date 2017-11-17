Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 8:05 pm

Halsey Steps Out With Friend After Canceling Shows in Canada

Halsey paid a visit to the doctor’s office after canceling her concerts in Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, earlier this week.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer was spotted leaving the doctor after reportedly getting her vocal cords assessed on Wednesday (November 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

She kept it casual in an orange sweatshirt, knitted white beanie, and grey sweatpants.

Halsey has revealed that she has unexpectedly put her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour on hold due to a “personal emergency.” Read her statement here.
Photos: Backgrid USA
