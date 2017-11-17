Halsey Steps Out With Friend After Canceling Shows in Canada

Halsey paid a visit to the doctor’s office after canceling her concerts in Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, earlier this week.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer was spotted leaving the doctor after reportedly getting her vocal cords assessed on Wednesday (November 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She kept it casual in an orange sweatshirt, knitted white beanie, and grey sweatpants.

Halsey has revealed that she has unexpectedly put her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour on hold due to a “personal emergency.” Read her statement here.