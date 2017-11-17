Fri, 17 November 2017 at 11:02 am
Jennifer Hudson Says She Is 'Living in Fear' of David Otunga
- Jennifer Hudson is reportedly living in fear of David Otunga after filing a restraining order, claiming he has exhibited “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards her. – TMZ
- Hunter Hayes sings another love story with “More.” – Just Jared Jr
- The John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt horror movie trailer looks great – and scary.- Lainey Gossip
- There’s a new face on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stirring up drama. – TooFab
- All Time Low‘s visit to TRL was nothing but “Good Times.” – MTV
- Take some life advice from Viola Davis. – Popsugar
