Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 7:00 am

Jessica Alba Covers Up Her Baby Bump During Boba Run

Jessica Alba Covers Up Her Baby Bump During Boba Run

Jessica Alba stepped out to pick up a boba drink!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress’s baby bump was only slightly showing underneath her long black duster while stopping by Urth Caffe on Thursday (November 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She also wore a long black dress, black leather boots, and black shades.

ICYMI, Jessica recently talked pregnancy cravings and revealed that her husband Cash Warren wants to name their upcoming son “Dick.”

Jessica first made her third pregnancy public back in July with a cute family post.

  • ✮ 𝒜𝓋𝒶 ✮

    They want to name their son Dick? That has to be one of the most unfortunate names ever. I can understand Richard…. but Dick? lol