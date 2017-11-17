Jessica Alba Covers Up Her Baby Bump During Boba Run

Jessica Alba stepped out to pick up a boba drink!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress’s baby bump was only slightly showing underneath her long black duster while stopping by Urth Caffe on Thursday (November 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She also wore a long black dress, black leather boots, and black shades.

ICYMI, Jessica recently talked pregnancy cravings and revealed that her husband Cash Warren wants to name their upcoming son “Dick.”

Jessica first made her third pregnancy public back in July with a cute family post.