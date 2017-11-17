Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 1:13 am

Jessica Chastain Bares Some Leg at 'Molly's Game' Screening

Jessica Chastain Bares Some Leg at 'Molly's Game' Screening

Jessica Chastain puts some leg on display while walking the red carpet at the screening of her movie Molly’s Game during the closing night of the 2017 AFI Fest presented by Audi on Thursday (November 17) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress was joined by the film’s writer-director, Aaron Sorkin.

Molly’s Game was a last-minute replacement for the festival’s closing night film after Kevin Spacey‘s All the Money in the World was pulled from the schedule amid his sexual harassment and assault scandal. The film is now being re-shot to replace Spacey with Christopher Plummer.

You can see Molly’s Game in theaters on December 25!

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

15+ pictures inside of Jessica Chastain at the screening…

