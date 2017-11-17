Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 10:20 am

Jessie J: 'Queen' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Jessie J: 'Queen' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Jessie J is back with a powerful anthem called “Queen,” which you can listen to right now!

The track, which dropped on Friday (November 17), is the latest offering from the 29-year-old powerhouse vocalist’s forthcoming full-length album R.O.S.E. — an acronym for Realizations, Obsessions, Sex and Empowerment — due out in 2018.

“I love my body, I love my skin, I am a goddess, I am a queen,” Jessie proclaims on the sultry and empowering track, which will definitely have you feeling yourself.

“I wrote this song because we ALL need to remind ourselves more out-loud how beautiful we are inside out. Simple. This isn’t just another song for me this is a way of thinking and a mantra we all deserve. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. I love you all,” the singer says of the song’s intention.

Listen below!
Photos: Island Records
