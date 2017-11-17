Kelly Clarkson Gets Animated in 'Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh' Holiday Special!

Kelly Clarkson is about to get animated in the Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh holiday special!

The 35-year-old singer is the latest celebrity to make an appearance on the animated series, that takes place in a world where aliens and humans peacefully co-exist.

Kelly, along with Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz, will star in the holiday episode, which proves that Christmas with a bunch of aliens can be a bit untraditional.

The Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh holiday special is set to stream on Netflix on December 1st.