Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 5:34 pm

Kelly Clarkson Gets Animated in 'Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh' Holiday Special!

Kelly Clarkson is about to get animated in the Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh holiday special!

The 35-year-old singer is the latest celebrity to make an appearance on the animated series, that takes place in a world where aliens and humans peacefully co-exist.

Kelly, along with Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz, will star in the holiday episode, which proves that Christmas with a bunch of aliens can be a bit untraditional.

The Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh holiday special is set to stream on Netflix on December 1st.

Photos: WENN
