Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 4:29 pm

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian made a surprising revelation about her surrogate: she didn’t know she was carrying Kim and Kanye West‘s baby – at first, anyway!

“She didn’t know at the beginning,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said during an interview on The Real on Thursday (November 16). “She didn’t know.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Kim explained why she decided to make it known: “You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route. And I just felt like, whoever is carrying my baby, what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice, and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.”

She also spoke about what happened when her surrogate found out: “She was really excited. She was someone who had watched the show – not like a super fan, that it would have been uncomfortable – but she’d seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it, so she was really proud to do it.”

Watch Kim explain below!
Photos: Getty Images
