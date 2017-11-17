Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian made a surprising revelation about her surrogate: she didn’t know she was carrying Kim and Kanye West‘s baby – at first, anyway!

“She didn’t know at the beginning,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said during an interview on The Real on Thursday (November 16). “She didn’t know.”

Kim explained why she decided to make it known: “You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route. And I just felt like, whoever is carrying my baby, what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice, and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.”

She also spoke about what happened when her surrogate found out: “She was really excited. She was someone who had watched the show – not like a super fan, that it would have been uncomfortable – but she’d seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it, so she was really proud to do it.”

Watch Kim explain below!