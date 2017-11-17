Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Couple Up at Guggenheim International Gala 2017!

Kirsten Dunst flashes a smile alongside her fiance Jesse Plemons while attending the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala made possible by Dior held at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on Thursday (November 16) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress and Jesse, 29, were joined at the event by Kate Mara, Naomi Watts, Dave Franco, the Haim sisters – Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Big Sean and Common.

Prior to the gala dinner, dancer Daniil Simkin performed an excerpt from his Works & Process at the Guggenheim–commissioned production, Falls the Shadow, featuring costume designs by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Artistic Director of Dior. Proceeds from the event support the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

FYI: All the guests were dressed in Dior.