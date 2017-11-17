Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 1:14 am

Lauren Jauregui & Steve Aoki: 'All Night' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lauren Jauregui & Steve Aoki: 'All Night' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki have dropped their brand-new song “All Night,” and you can listen to it right here!

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony member and the 39-year-old record producer and DJ released the collaboration on Friday (November 17).

Lauren’s other non-Fifth Harmony tracks include “Back to Me” with Marian Hill, “In Your Phone” with Ty Dolla Sign, and “Strangers” with Halsey.

Listen to “All Night” below and try not to dance! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “All Night”…
