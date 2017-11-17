Lena Dunham Defends 'Girls' Writer Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Lena Dunham is coming to the defense of Girls writer Murray Miller amid sexual assault allegations.

Recently, actress Aurora Perrineau filed a report on the alleged incident to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

While Murray has denied the allegations, Lena and her co-showrunner Jenni Konner are also defending him.

“While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year,” the women said in a statement to THR.

They added, “It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”

Click inside to read Lena and Jenni’s full statement…



“During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”