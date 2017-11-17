Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 6:10 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Attends 'Jane' Screening With Dr. Jane Goodall

Leonardo DiCaprio Attends 'Jane' Screening With Dr. Jane Goodall

Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out for a special screening of upcoming documentary Jane!

The 43-year-old actor joined Dr. Jane Goodall herself at the event on Thursday night (November 16) at The Metrograph in New York City.

The film, which recently won best documentary at the Critic’s Choice Awards, tells Jane‘s life story in footage previously thought to be lost forever.

The movie documents her first experiences studying wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzinia in the 1960’s and creates an in-depth portrait of her life.
Photos: Starpix
