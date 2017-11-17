Leonardo DiCaprio Attends 'Jane' Screening With Dr. Jane Goodall

Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out for a special screening of upcoming documentary Jane!

The 43-year-old actor joined Dr. Jane Goodall herself at the event on Thursday night (November 16) at The Metrograph in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

The film, which recently won best documentary at the Critic’s Choice Awards, tells Jane‘s life story in footage previously thought to be lost forever.

The movie documents her first experiences studying wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzinia in the 1960’s and creates an in-depth portrait of her life.