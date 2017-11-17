Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:12 am

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana de Armas, & Edgar Ramirez Join Forces at Latin Grammys 2017!

Lin-Manuel Miranda took home the President’s Merit Award at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards!

The 37-year-old composer and Hamilton creator suited up for the event at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday night (November 16) in Las Vegas.

He was joined by Ana de Armas, who dazzled in a black and silver mini dress, and her Hands Of Stone co-star Edgar Ramirez.

Also in attendance were Wilmer Valderrama, Jackie Cruz, Jaime Camil, and Luis Fonsi, who took home Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Urban Fusion/Performance, AND Best Short Form Music Video for “Despacito.”

Juanes accepted the award for Best Pop/Rock Album for Mis Planes Son Amarte, and he performed on stage alongside Alessia Cara and Logic. Flo Rida also took the stage.

Luis brought along his wife Agueda Lopez, and Juanes was joined by his wife Karen Martinez.

Also pictured inside: Lin-Manuel raising funds for Puerto Rico’s hurricane relief efforts at Geffen Playhouse and Hispanic Federation UNIDOS’ fundraiser on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

FYI: Ana is wearing Ralph & Russo.

35+ pictures inside of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana de Armas, Edgar Ramirez, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty, Geffen
