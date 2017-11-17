Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 8:35 am

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks About Bringing 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico!

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks About Bringing 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is doing great things for Puerto Rico!

The 37-year-old Hamilton creator and star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (November 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lin-Manuel Miranda

During his visit with Ellen DeGeneres, Lin-Manuel spoke about his $2.5 million initiative to help rebuild his homeland of Puerto Rico following the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

He also discussed his participation in the upcoming Unity March on Sunday (November 19), as well as bringing Hamilton to Puerto Rico in the hopes of reviving tourism.

Plus, watch him go head-to-head with a seven-year-old presidential expert to help raise money for Puerto Rico! Watch below.
lin manuel miranda ellen 01
lin manuel miranda ellen 02
lin manuel miranda ellen 03
lin manuel miranda ellen 04
lin manuel miranda ellen 05

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
