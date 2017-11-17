Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks About Bringing 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is doing great things for Puerto Rico!

The 37-year-old Hamilton creator and star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (November 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lin-Manuel Miranda

During his visit with Ellen DeGeneres, Lin-Manuel spoke about his $2.5 million initiative to help rebuild his homeland of Puerto Rico following the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

He also discussed his participation in the upcoming Unity March on Sunday (November 19), as well as bringing Hamilton to Puerto Rico in the hopes of reviving tourism.

Plus, watch him go head-to-head with a seven-year-old presidential expert to help raise money for Puerto Rico! Watch below.