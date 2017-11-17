Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 10:44 am

Mariah Carey's Twins Monroe & Moroccan Make a Cameo in 'The Star' Video - Watch!

Mariah Carey's Twins Monroe & Moroccan Make a Cameo in 'The Star' Video - Watch!

Mariah Carey‘s music video for “The Star” is a family affair!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse singer just dropped the video for her The Star theme song in time for the movie’s release on Friday (November 17).

Mariah glitters in a shimmering silver dress while singing her soulful Christmas-themed tune. Later on, her 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan appear to sing back-up for their mom!

The Star features the voices of Oprah Winfrey, Gina Rodriguez, Kristin Chenoweth and more.

Watch the cute video for “The Star” below!
