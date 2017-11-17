'Marvel's Runaways' Cast Premieres New Hulu Show in L.A.

Gregg Sulkin and Virginia Gardner walk the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel’s Runaways on Thursday (November 16) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The actors were joined by co-stars and fellow “Runaways,” Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Ariela Barer, and Allegra Acosta.

Other cast members in attendance included Julian McMahon, Angel Parker, Brittany Ishibashi, James Yaegashi, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, Annie Wersching, Kip Pardue, and Ever Carradine.

Marvel’s Runaways premieres on Hulu on November 21!

FYI: Gregg is wearing an Armani suit and Uri Minkoff shoes. Virginia is wearing a Red Valentino dress. Ariela is wearing a Sachin & Babi dress. Allegra is wearing a Gucci dress.