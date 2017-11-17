Meet Dom Fenison, Hailee Steinfeld's 'Let Me Go' Video Star, with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Dom Fenison is the hot model starring alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the new “Let Me Go” music video and he caught up with JustJared.com to let us learn more about him!

The video also features Hailee‘s collaborators Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, and watt.

“There was definitely a good chemistry between Hailee, [director] Emil [Nava] and myself. We really wanted to tell the story behind this song because it’s relatable to so many people,” Dom told us.

“Before our first scene I somehow ended up in charge of driving our vintage truck prop offroad, with her in the passenger seat and the whole crew in the cab,” he added. “After getting to the top of the hills we shot a scene with the sun setting, and it was great to see her vision for this song come to life. Hailee seems to stay true to who she is even with all her success, and it was fun working on this project with her.”

Click inside for 10 Fun Facts about Dom Fenison…

Check out 10 Fun Facts about Dom below:

1. I have a 16 year old blind rescue dog (I’m convinced she’ll outlive me).

2. Until recently, I was rocking the man bun for a couple years.

3. Might be the biggest Game of Thrones fan you know.

4. I was discovered while bartending my second year in college.

5. I’m allergic to avocados (sad I know).

6. I started my own skincare company.

7. Chicken tenders are my weakness.

8. Riding my skateboard by the beach is my happy place.

9. I embrace being biracial, Caucasian on my Mom’s side, African-American on my Dad’s.

10. Cooking is my passion. I can make cauliflower taste like junk food.

Make sure to watch the new music video now and follow Dom on Instagram at @DomFenison.