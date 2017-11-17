Megan Boone & Ryan Eggold Reunite After Shocking 'Blacklist' Episode

Something shocking happened on the fall finale of The Blacklist this week and the show’s stars Megan Boone and Ryan Eggold reunited after the big reveal.

The two actors stepped out at the Cinema Society screening of Call Me By Your Name on Thursday (November 16) at the MoMA in New York City.

A major character was written out of the series during the latest episode of The Blacklist. There are spoilers in this post, so stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happened.

Ryan‘s character Tom Keen dies after he and wife Liz (Boone) are tied up in their apartment and attacked. Tom is stabbed and Liz is beaten. They are rushed to the hospital, but Tom dies there.

Ryan has been playing Tom since the pilot episode of The Blacklist. He starred in the series’ spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption, but returned to the original series after it was canceled.