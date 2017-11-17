Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 7:20 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Drake Tour Merch After Meeting Him!

Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Drake Tour Merch After Meeting Him!

Millie Bobby Brown is definitely a big fan of Drake!

The 13-year-old Stranger Things star was spotted heading through Adelaide Airport with her family while repping the 31-year-old rapper’s tour merch on Friday (November 17) in Adelaide, South Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

She kept it casual in a neon blue flower hoodie from Drake‘s Boy Meets World Tour, jean shorts, and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

Last weekend, Millie got to meet Drake backstage at his concert in Melbourne!

Millie is currently currently touring Australia as part of the SupaNova comic convention.

ICYMI, check out photos of Millie posing for a fashion shoot on Wednesday in Sydney.
Photos: Backgrid USA
