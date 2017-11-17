Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Drake Tour Merch After Meeting Him!

Millie Bobby Brown is definitely a big fan of Drake!

The 13-year-old Stranger Things star was spotted heading through Adelaide Airport with her family while repping the 31-year-old rapper’s tour merch on Friday (November 17) in Adelaide, South Australia.

She kept it casual in a neon blue flower hoodie from Drake‘s Boy Meets World Tour, jean shorts, and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

Last weekend, Millie got to meet Drake backstage at his concert in Melbourne!

Millie is currently currently touring Australia as part of the SupaNova comic convention.

