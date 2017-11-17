Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 1:07 pm

'Nashville' Is Coming to an End (Again) After Six Seasons

'Nashville' Is Coming to an End (Again) After Six Seasons

Nashville is ending – again.

The country music-centered television drama will come to a close after its upcoming sixth season, as confirmed by Variety.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters. And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years,” said the show’s executive producer, Marshall Herskovitz.

The show was originally canceled after four seasons by ABC in 2016, until being revived by CMT for a fifth season at the start of 2017.

Nashville ranks as the most-watched and highest-rated show in CMT history.

The sixth and final season will air on January 4, 2018. Watch a trailer below!
Photos: CMT
