Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 4:00 am

Natalie Portman is All Smiles While Working on Her Tennis Game!

Natalie Portman is All Smiles While Working on Her Tennis Game!

Natalie Portman couldn’t stop smiling at tennis practice!

The 36-year-old Jackie actress was spotted working on her skills with a friend on Wednesday (November 15) at a court in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie rocked a grey tank top, blue leggings with pink and white stripes, pink and blue sneakers, and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Natalie was also seen practicing tennis last month.

She and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia, into the world back in February, and Natalie returned to work in April.
