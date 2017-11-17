Noah Cyrus & Matoma: 'Slow' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus and Matoma‘s new feel-good song “Slow” is out now!

The 17-year-old singer and actress lends her smooth vocals to the 26-year-old Norwegian DJ’s track.

“Slow” is the lead single from Matoma‘s debut studio album One in a Million, available on March 9.

Noah has also worked with Alan Walker on “All Falls Down” and Marshmello on “Chasing Colors.”

“I first heard Noah‘s voice on her song ‘Make Me Cry’ and was blown away,” Matoma said. “She has so much soul and personality. I got in touch with her, and we worked back and forth while I was in Norway and she was on the road. This idea for ‘Slow’ came together and it felt super special.”

“I wanted to push my sound and also do something different from before, and with her singing on it this felt so right,” he added. “I’m soon going on a big and exciting tour for my new album and I really wanted to put out a banger to get things started, and this feels like a banger!”

Listen below! You can also download the song on iTunes.



Matoma – Slow (feat. Noah Cyrus)

