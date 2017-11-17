Pregnant Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Fall Style En Route to Work

Jessica Alba‘s baby bump was on display as she made her stylish arrival at work today!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress was spotted heading into her Honest Company office on Friday (November 17) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a black and yellow printed dress, brown duster, and black booties, completing her look with a matching purse, gold hoop earrings, and dark shades.

Jessica sipped on a blue cup with pink flowers on it as she walked.

ICYMI, Jessica recently opened up about her pregnancy cravings and shared that her husband Cash Warren wants to name their upcoming son “Dick.”

Jessica first made her third pregnancy public in July with a sweet family post.