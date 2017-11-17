Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 8:40 pm

Pregnant Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Fall Style En Route to Work

Pregnant Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Fall Style En Route to Work

Jessica Alba‘s baby bump was on display as she made her stylish arrival at work today!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress was spotted heading into her Honest Company office on Friday (November 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

She rocked a black and yellow printed dress, brown duster, and black booties, completing her look with a matching purse, gold hoop earrings, and dark shades.

Jessica sipped on a blue cup with pink flowers on it as she walked.

ICYMI, Jessica recently opened up about her pregnancy cravings and shared that her husband Cash Warren wants to name their upcoming son “Dick.”

Jessica first made her third pregnancy public in July with a sweet family post.

Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant jessica alba flaunts her fall style en route to work 01
pregnant jessica alba flaunts her fall style en route to work 02
pregnant jessica alba flaunts her fall style en route to work 03
pregnant jessica alba flaunts her fall style en route to work 04
pregnant jessica alba flaunts her fall style en route to work 05
pregnant jessica alba flaunts her fall style en route to work 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr