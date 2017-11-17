Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 9:23 am

Quentin Tarantino's Movie About the Charles Manson Family Murders Lands at Sony

Quentin Tarantino found a home for his forthcoming film about the Charles Manson family murders.

The 54-year-old Pulp Fiction director’s upcoming movie will be distributed by Sony Pictures, according to Variety. The studio emerged victorious on Friday (November 17) in a three-way battle for distribution rights between Warner Bros. and Paramount.

The movie is set in 1969, and is rumored to have a budget of nearly $100 million.

Quentin recently spoke out about the ongoing sexual assault scandal surrounding his longtime collaborator, Harvey Weinstein.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” he revealed of the allegations.
