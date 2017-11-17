Quentin Tarantino's Movie About the Charles Manson Family Murders Lands at Sony

Quentin Tarantino found a home for his forthcoming film about the Charles Manson family murders.

The 54-year-old Pulp Fiction director’s upcoming movie will be distributed by Sony Pictures, according to Variety. The studio emerged victorious on Friday (November 17) in a three-way battle for distribution rights between Warner Bros. and Paramount.

The movie is set in 1969, and is rumored to have a budget of nearly $100 million.

Quentin recently spoke out about the ongoing sexual assault scandal surrounding his longtime collaborator, Harvey Weinstein.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” he revealed of the allegations.