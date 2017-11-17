Red Velvet: 'Perfect Velvet' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The girls of Red Velvet are back with a brand new release called Perfect Velvet, which you can listen to right here!

The popular South Korean girl group returned on Friday (November 17) with their second studio album, which is also their first full-length since 2015′s The Red.

The album – including title track “Peek-A-Boo,” which is about unexpected love – sees the “Russian Roulette” pop troupe revisiting the more smooth styling of their “Velvet” concept as opposed to the energetic “Red” concept of their The Red Summer EP released in July.

The nine-track album also includes tracks like “I Just,” “Perfect 10″ and “Moonlight Melody.”

Watch the video for “Peek-A-Boo” below, and stream the album inside!