Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez and Marshmello have released their highly anticipated music video for their catchy collaboration “Wolves!”

The 25-year-old singer and the 21-year-old music producer dropped the video for the romantic EDM-meets-pop track via Apple Music on Friday (November 17).

It features Selena wearing a nude-colored dress while sitting on a tiled floor, walking down a hallway in a dazzling plunging dress, and sporting a red coat by a pool.

Selena will be performing the song for the first time at the AMAs this Sunday.

