Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:36 pm

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez and Marshmello have released their highly anticipated music video for their catchy collaboration “Wolves!”

The 25-year-old singer and the 21-year-old music producer dropped the video for the romantic EDM-meets-pop track via Apple Music on Friday (November 17).

It features Selena wearing a nude-colored dress while sitting on a tiled floor, walking down a hallway in a dazzling plunging dress, and sporting a red coat by a pool.

Selena will be performing the song for the first time at the AMAs this Sunday.

You can currently only watch the full music video if you have an Apple Music subscription. Click the link below to check it out!
