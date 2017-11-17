Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 3:00 am

Shemar Moore Reveals the Naughty Text He Accidentally Sent to His Mom

Shemar Moore sent his mom the type of text message you never want to send your mom!

The 47-year-old actor revealed on Harry Connick Jr‘s talk show that he accidentally sexted his mom recently.

“I made a mistake texting. If I got a sweetheart, I’m like, ‘Hey, girl, thinking about you and miss you. You know, when I get home from work, wear that little something-something.’ You know all that little pillow talk. And I did one of those and I was like, ‘Girl, when I see you later, oh, yeah, it’s on like Donkey Kong,’ and I pushed send and I sent it to my mother,” Shemar said.

Shemar tried to stop the text from sending, but it was too late.

“You know when you push send and that green line goes and you’re trying to stop it and you’re like, ‘No, no, no’? I was trying to stick it in water. I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” he added.

Shemar said his mom was cool with it though as they have a pretty open relationship. Watch the video below!


