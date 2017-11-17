Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:56 am

Sia's Christmas Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Sia‘s brand new holiday album Everyday Is Christmas is here and you can stream it now!

The album features ten completely brand new songs written by Sia and her writing and producing partner Greg Kurstin.

Sia and Greg previously worked together on her albums We Are Born, 1000 Forms of Fear, and This Is Acting. The singer’s young muse Maddie Ziegler is featured on the album artwork in a festive wig.

You can download the album now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify. Let us know what you think!
