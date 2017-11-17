Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Looks Dapper at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charlie Heaton suited up for the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards!

The 23-year-old Stranger Things actor hit the black carpet at the event held at the Palace Hotel on Thursday (November 16) in Madrid, Spain.

He wore a black and white ensemble with a skinny tie.

Charlie was recently seen holding hands with his Stranger Things co-star and rumored girlfriend Natalia Dyer in Paris, France, following his incident at Los Angeles’ LAX Airport when he was reportedly caught with cocaine and denied entry to the U.S.

