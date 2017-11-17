Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 6:11 pm

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Looks Dapper at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Looks Dapper at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charlie Heaton suited up for the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards!

The 23-year-old Stranger Things actor hit the black carpet at the event held at the Palace Hotel on Thursday (November 16) in Madrid, Spain.

He wore a black and white ensemble with a skinny tie.

Charlie was recently seen holding hands with his Stranger Things co-star and rumored girlfriend Natalia Dyer in Paris, France, following his incident at Los Angeles’ LAX Airport when he was reportedly caught with cocaine and denied entry to the U.S.

