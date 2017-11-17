Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 1:19 pm

Superfruit's Mitch Grassi & Scott Hoying Release Colorful 'Keep Me Coming' Music Video - Watch Now!

Superfruit‘s “Keep Me Coming” music video is out now, and it’s so much fun!

The musical duo – made up of Pentatonix‘s Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying – dropped the video on Friday (November 17).

It features the guys driving motorcycles in their leather jackets, and dancing while surrounded by tons of colorful imagery.

“Keep Me Coming” is featured on Sueprfruit‘s debut studio album Future Friends.

“WOW! Guys! There is so much to say,” they captioned the video. “Creating Future Friends has been easily one of the most rewarding and intense experiences of our career. We’ve felt every emotion you can think of on this journey. Empowered, proud, fulfilled… but also stressed, insecure, and overwhelmed at times. We’ve learned SO much about ourselves and feel thankful to have had such supportive beautiful fans come along with us on this wild ride.”

“We hope you guys LOVE our last video from this audio/visual experience,” they added. “It’s one of our favorite tracks – ‘Keep Me Coming’! Love you guys!”

Watch below!


