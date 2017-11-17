Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 11:33 am

Tim McGraw Reveals He Met His Daughter Gracie's First Date Covered in Blood

Tim McGraw Reveals He Met His Daughter Gracie's First Date Covered in Blood

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (November 16) to promote their new album, The Rest of Our Life!

The 50-year-old Country singer and Faith, also 50, talked about touring together, their first joint album, and Tim also told a hilarious story about when he met his eldest daughter Gracie‘s first date ever.

“I was on the road working,” Tim recalled. “They gave me a call and they said, ‘You know, Gracie’s going out on a date. Do you mind if she goes before you meet the guy?’ I said, ‘I’ve met him. He’s a really nice guy. We’ve done all our research—everybody. He’s a really nice guy. We put our Secret Service guys on it. They checked him out. Everything’s good. They can go out tonight, but I’ll be home tomorrow.’”

“Around noon, I want him to come by the house so I can say hi to him—look him in the eye,” Tim continued. “We’re doing a barbecue, so I’m in the kitchen and I forget that he’s coming. I have a white apron on and a knife and I’m trimming meat up, so I’ve got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere,” he recalled. “The doorbell rings and I go and answer the door, and here’s this kid who’s dating Gracie standing there. I’ve got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on…It worked out really well!”


Tim McGraw Met His Daughter’s First Date Covered in Blood

Click inside to watch the rest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Tonight Show appearance…


Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Break First

Search Party with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty
