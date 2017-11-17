Tim McGraw Reveals He Met His Daughter Gracie's First Date Covered in Blood

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (November 16) to promote their new album, The Rest of Our Life!

The 50-year-old Country singer and Faith, also 50, talked about touring together, their first joint album, and Tim also told a hilarious story about when he met his eldest daughter Gracie‘s first date ever.

“I was on the road working,” Tim recalled. “They gave me a call and they said, ‘You know, Gracie’s going out on a date. Do you mind if she goes before you meet the guy?’ I said, ‘I’ve met him. He’s a really nice guy. We’ve done all our research—everybody. He’s a really nice guy. We put our Secret Service guys on it. They checked him out. Everything’s good. They can go out tonight, but I’ll be home tomorrow.’”

“Around noon, I want him to come by the house so I can say hi to him—look him in the eye,” Tim continued. “We’re doing a barbecue, so I’m in the kitchen and I forget that he’s coming. I have a white apron on and a knife and I’m trimming meat up, so I’ve got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere,” he recalled. “The doorbell rings and I go and answer the door, and here’s this kid who’s dating Gracie standing there. I’ve got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on…It worked out really well!”



